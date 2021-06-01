Patriots Veteran Starter During Super Bowl Run Signs With New Team

Former New England Patriots starting running back Rex Burkhead has found a new team.

ESPN reports Burkhead, who started eight games during his four seasons in New England, has signed with the Houston Texans, joining former New England executive Nick Caserio, who was hired as the team's general manager this offseason after 20 seasons serving various roles within the Patriots organization.

Burkhead, 30, will join a Texans running back corps that already has six other players including fellow veterans Phillip Lindsay, David Johnson and Mark Ingram. Johnson and the Texans agreed to a restructured in March, which provided the team with more cap space to add Lindsay and Ingram via free agency this offseason.

Eight other former Patriots players have also signed with Houston since Caserio was hired as the Texans' general manager, ESPN reports.

Burkhead appeared in 10 games for the Patriots during the 2020 season before experiencing a season-ending knee injury against the Texans. The former University of Nebraska standout recorded 274 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns, as well as 25 receptions for three receiving touchdowns, prior to his injury.

The contract agreement between Burkhead and the Texans was initially reported by the Houston Chronicle.

Houston addressed its need at the running back position after ranking last among NFL teams in rushing DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average) in 2020.

Photo: Getty Images