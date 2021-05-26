Here's What Patriots Teammates Have Said About Mac Jones During OTAs

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones is already impressing teammates during his first week of practice.

Jones began voluntary OTAs on Monday (May 25) for the first time since being selected No. 15 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. So far, the former University of Alabama standout has left a strong impression on teammates Jakobi Meyers and Mike Onwenu, the Boston Globe reports.

“The couple of days we’ve had together, he’s definitely been easy to work with,” Meyers said of Jones. “He probably won’t run past everybody, so throwing a catchable ball is definitely something that’s gotten him to where he is. And he’s blessed to have the arm talent that he has.’'

Onwenu credited Jones' immediate chemistry with other members of the Patriots' offense.

“I mean, I think he looks good all around,” Onwenu said. “I think he fits the personnel and fits the team.”

In 2020, Jones led Alabama to a College Football National Championship and was third in the Heisman voting behind teammate DeVonta Smith and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence during his lone season as Alabama's full-time starting quarterback.

Jones threw for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns and four interceptions on 311 of 402 passing -- while also recording one rushing touchdown -- while leading the Crimson Tide to a 13-0 record in 2020.

Jones also made four starts in the absence of Tua Tagovailoa following a season-ending injury in 2019.

Photo: Getty Images