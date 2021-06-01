This Is The Highest Rated Restaurant In Columbia

There is no shortage of amazing restaurants in Columbia. From Southern-inspired dishes to European and Mexican cuisine, you can find almost any food you could want in the Soda City.

With so many choices, it could be difficult to narrow down where to eat. To help in your search, TripAdvisor has lists to help find the best option for whatever you desire, from dietary restrictions to neighborhood-specific spots. The review-based travel site even lists the highest-rated restaurants around the city.

So which restaurant has the highest rating in Columbia?

The Divine Cinnamon Roll Deli

This Columbia bakery and deli combo serves up delicious breakfast and lunch options Wednesday through Sunday. The Divine Cinnamon Roll Deli has been included in several publications, like People magazine's Best Breakfast in South Carolina, and its very own Cinnamonster has even been featured on the Food Network's Ginormous Foods.

With more than 250 reviews, The Divine Cinnamon Roll Deli has a full 5 out of 5 rating and high marks in all categories including food, service, and value.