Feedback

This Is The Highest Rated Restaurant In Memphis

By Sarah Tate

June 2, 2021

There is no shortage of amazing restaurants in Memphis. From Southern-inspired dishes to steakhouses and Mexican cuisine, you can find almost any food you could want in the city.

With so many choices, it could be difficult to narrow down where to eat. To help in your search, TripAdvisor has lists to help find the best option for whatever you desire, from dietary restrictions to neighborhood-specific spots. The review-based travel site even lists the highest-rated restaurants around the city.

So which restaurant has the highest rating in Memphis?

Flight Restaurant and Wine Bar

This Memphis spot offers a fine dining experience with delicious food and drink in a sophisticated environment. TripAdvisor even ranked Flight Restaurant and Wine Bar as one of best fine dining restaurants in the country in 2020.

With more than 2,700 reviews, Flight Restaurant has a 4.5 out of 5 rating and high marks in all categories including food, service, value and atmosphere.

Here are the Top 10 highest-rated restaurants in Memphis, according to TripAdvisor:

  1. Flight Restaurant and Wine Bar
  2. Maciel's Tortas & Tacos
  3. Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken*
  4. Folk's Folly Prime Steakhouse
  5. Itta Bena
  6. Brother Juniper's
  7. Terrace At The River Inn
  8. McEwen's On Monroe
  9. Paulette's
  10. Majestic Grille

*Any duplicate restaurants were only listed once on the list using the highest-rated location.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About This Is The Highest Rated Restaurant In Memphis

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.