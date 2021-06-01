This Is The Highest Rated Restaurant In Memphis

There is no shortage of amazing restaurants in Memphis. From Southern-inspired dishes to steakhouses and Mexican cuisine, you can find almost any food you could want in the city.

With so many choices, it could be difficult to narrow down where to eat. To help in your search, TripAdvisor has lists to help find the best option for whatever you desire, from dietary restrictions to neighborhood-specific spots. The review-based travel site even lists the highest-rated restaurants around the city.

So which restaurant has the highest rating in Memphis?

Flight Restaurant and Wine Bar

This Memphis spot offers a fine dining experience with delicious food and drink in a sophisticated environment. TripAdvisor even ranked Flight Restaurant and Wine Bar as one of best fine dining restaurants in the country in 2020.

With more than 2,700 reviews, Flight Restaurant has a 4.5 out of 5 rating and high marks in all categories including food, service, value and atmosphere.