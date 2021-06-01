Feedback

This Is The Highest Rated Restaurant In New Orleans

By Sarah Tate

June 1, 2021

There is no shortage of amazing restaurants in New Orleans. From Southern and Creole-inspired dishes to European and Mediterranean cuisine, you can find almost any food you could want in the Crescent City.

With so many choices, it could be difficult to narrow down where to eat. To help in your search, TripAdvisor has lists to help find the best option for whatever you desire, from dietary restrictions to neighborhood-specific spots. The review-based travel site even lists the highest-rated restaurants around the city.

So which restaurant has the highest rating in New Orleans?

GW Fins

This New Orleans seafood spot is housed in an updated warehouse space and offers a stylish and modern environment to enjoy its creative and revolving menu. TripAdvisor even named GW Fins one of the Top 10 restaurants for fine dining in the entire country.

With over 8.000 reviews, GW Fins has an overall score of 4.5 out of 5 and high marks in all categories, including food, service, value and atmosphere.

Here are the Top 10 highest-rated restaurants in New Orleans, according to TripAdvisor:

  1. GW Fins
  2. Mambo's
  3. Olde Nola Cookery
  4. Shaya
  5. Toast
  6. Mais Arepas
  7. Upperline Restaurant
  8. Doris Metropolitan
  9. Red Dog Diner
  10. Orleans Grapevine Wine Bar and Bistro

Photo: Getty Images

