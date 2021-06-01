VIDEO: Drunk Wisconsin Teen Breaks In And Sleeps In Airbnb Filled With Cops

A drunk teen broke into a Milwaukee home where three Montana sheriff's deputies were staying.

The Montana deputies were in Wisconsin for emergency vehicle training and were renting an Airbnb.

One of the officers documented the encounter on social media. "About 2:30 in the morning, I heard some crashing around upstairs, but I thought it was this guy going to the bathroom. It wasn't me," the deputies said on TikTok.

The officers found the back door open and realized there was an intruder. After going upstairs, they found a 19-year-old asleep in one of the beds, WISN reported.

"Matt finds this dude lying in a bed in our house. Dude broke into the house in the middle of the night. This silly guy found the one Airbnb in all of downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin, loaded with cops. He woke up in handcuffs," the deputies said on TikTok.