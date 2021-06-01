VIDEO: Drunk Wisconsin Teen Breaks In And Sleeps In Airbnb Filled With Cops
By Hannah DeRuyter
June 1, 2021
A drunk teen broke into a Milwaukee home where three Montana sheriff's deputies were staying.
The Montana deputies were in Wisconsin for emergency vehicle training and were renting an Airbnb.
One of the officers documented the encounter on social media. "About 2:30 in the morning, I heard some crashing around upstairs, but I thought it was this guy going to the bathroom. It wasn't me," the deputies said on TikTok.
The officers found the back door open and realized there was an intruder. After going upstairs, they found a 19-year-old asleep in one of the beds, WISN reported.
"Matt finds this dude lying in a bed in our house. Dude broke into the house in the middle of the night. This silly guy found the one Airbnb in all of downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin, loaded with cops. He woke up in handcuffs," the deputies said on TikTok.
Deputy Charles Pesola told WISN that the teen was lucky they were cops.
"What if that dude stumbled into a bed with a kid or my wife. I mean, it could have been a different morning, right? So wrong place, wrong time, lucky place, lucky time, that there's dudes that actually know how to handle that," Pesola said.
The deputies said the teen had no idea where he was or where he had come from.
The deputies called Milwaukee police, but the teen was not cited or charged.
"He made a mistake. It's okay. We're gonna get over it, and at the end of the day, we can smile about it," Deputy Matt Vander Ark said.
Photo: Getty Images