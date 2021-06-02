Ax-Wielding Homeless Man Allegedly Swung At Pregnant Woman In Tacoma

A homeless man landed behind bars after a pregnant woman said he tried to attack her with an ax in Tacoma, according to KIRO 7.

On May 24, the victim said she was in her car outside Beacon Center when she started having labor pains. As she yelled out in pain, that's when Jonathan Caroll reportedly came to the car and yelled at her to shut up.

Caroll allegedly left but came back with an ax, she recalled. The man raised it as if he was going to hit her, but that's when her boyfriend reportedly stepped in and shoved Caroll away.

Reporters said Caroll left again, but came back a third time and swung the ax at the pregnant woman. She said she had to move out the way to avoid getting hit. Court documents revealed that bystanders stepped in and fought with Caroll. Prosecutors added that Caroll allegedly hit one of the bystanders in the head with a chain.

When police officers spoke with Caroll, he claimed that he was defending himself from the boyfriend who “swung on him.” He also claimed a crowd of people began beating on him and throwing rocks, and that he wielded the ax for self-defense.

He was booked into Pierce County Jail on a second-degree assault charge.

Photo: Getty Images