Big Ben Says Backup's Throwing Motion Among 'Prettiest I've Ever Seen'

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said one of his backups has one of the "prettiest" throwing mechanics he's ever seen.

During his media session on Tuesday (June 1), Roethlisberger spoke highly of former first-round pick Dwayne Haskins, who signed with the Steelers in January in an effort to resurrect his career.

“I was just telling [new Steelers quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan] the other day that his release and throwing motion mechanics are some of the prettiest I have ever seen,” Roethlisberger said of Haskins via TribLIVE. “I told him I wish I had that. I joked that he could throw it through a car wash, and it wouldn’t get wet.”

Haskins appeared in his fourth day of on-field organized team activities as a member of the Steelers on Tuesday, working alongside Roethlisberger and fellow backups Mason Rudolph and Josh Dobbs.

Haskins was cut by the Washington Football Team after being demoted for the second time during the 2020 season in December, 20 months after the franchise selected the former Ohio State standout at No. 15 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Haskins was benched for backup Taylor Heinicke during the fourth quarter of Washington's 20-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers after completing 14 of 28 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns. The former first-round pick was stripped of his captaincy and fined $40,000 for violating COVID-19 protocol in December after photos leaked appearing to show the quarterback not wearing a mask at his girlfriend's birthday, which had more than 10 attendees.

"Definitely the hardest week of my life. I just want to bounce back and move forward and pray and get my life together," Haskins said after Washington's December loss to the Panthers via ESPN. "I can't really put into words how I'm feeling right now."

Haskins was previously benched earlier in the season leading up to Washington's Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

