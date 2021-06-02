Courtney Love Explains Why She Has No Interest In Touring Again

In an interview with Vogue, Courtney Love discussed her new video series, "Bruises of Roses,” her decision to move to England, and most importantly, if she's writing new music.

While she hasn't released an album in a decade (which, yes... she hates), the legendary singer mentioned she needs "four more" songs to complete a full album but is unsure if or when it'll be released.

“I don’t make records a lot, so who knows when I’ll finish this next one. I have all these new songs, but I need four more to make an album, so I’m working on those,” she revealed. “I haven’t made a record in 10 years, so every single song has to count… I would say that’s the tone of the new music—but, you know, make it fashion.”