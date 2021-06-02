Feedback

Courtney Love Explains Why She Has No Interest In Touring Again

By Eliot Hill

June 2, 2021

In an interview with Vogue, Courtney Love discussed her new video series, "Bruises of Roses,” her decision to move to England, and most importantly, if she's writing new music.

While she hasn't released an album in a decade (which, yes... she hates), the legendary singer mentioned she needs "four more" songs to complete a full album but is unsure if or when it'll be released.

“I don’t make records a lot, so who knows when I’ll finish this next one. I have all these new songs, but I need four more to make an album, so I’m working on those,” she revealed. “I haven’t made a record in 10 years, so every single song has to count… I would say that’s the tone of the new music—but, you know, make it fashion.”

She also proclaimed she's done with touring, opting for festival stages instead. “I love playing festivals, but I don’t know about touring. I don’t look forward to ever having to play the Ventura Theater again with a plate of cold cuts backstage. Life’s too short, and I’m not doing that bull*** anymore. That was actually the night I swore off touring,” she said.

While discussing Hole, the singer was asked if they'd ever reunite. Sadly, fans hoping for a reunion will be disappointed. 

“You guys have gotta get over it. Our old manager, Peter Mensch, calls once a year to ask about a reunion: 'Hey, just doing my thing I do every year with you and Jimmy Page [of Led Zeppelin].' And I’m so honored to be in that company, but it’s just not gonna happen,” she explained.

Photo: Getty Images

Courtney Love

Chat About Courtney Love Explains Why She Has No Interest In Touring Again

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.