Former 4-Star Alabama Prospect Enters Transfer Portal

The Alabama Crimson Tide are losing yet another running back from their 2020 national championship roster.

AL.com reports Keilan Robinson, a rising junior, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday (June 1) afternoon.

Robinson, a former 4-star prospect, didn't appear in a game during his sophomore season, but participated in spring workouts and had one rushing attempt for five yards during the Tide's A-Day spring game in April.

The former Washington D.C. high school standout rated as the No. 15 running back, No. 2 player from the D.C. area and No. 244 overall prospect for the 2019 national recruiting cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Robinson chose Alabama over 23 other scholarship offers including USC, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Ole Miss, Penn State, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

The Crimson Tide have already lost starting running back Najee Harris, who was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 24 overall during the first-round of the 2021 NFL Draft on April 29. The senior led all FBS running backs with 26 rushing touchdowns and ranked third nationally with 1,466 rushing yards, which led all SEC players.

However, the Tide will have plenty of options with Brian Robinson returning for his fifth year. Robinson leads all returning Alabama running backs with 483 yards on 91 carries during limited playing time as Harris' backup.

Sophomores Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams also had strong performances during spring practice and former 5-star prospect Trey Sanders is expected to return to the team after injuries experienced during a car accident last fall ended his redshirt freshman season.

Incoming 5-star freshman Camar Wheaton is also expected to compete for playing time, entering as the No. 3 running back and No. 33 overall prospect for the 2021 national recruiting cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Sophomore Kyle Edwards is also running to the Tide in 2021 as the sixth scholarship running back on the team's roster during the upcoming season.

Photo: Getty Images