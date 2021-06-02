Here's What Penguins GM Said About Tristan Jarry Amid Playoff Struggles

Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall showed his support for Tristan Jarry amid the goaltender's recent playoff struggles.

During a press conference Wednesday (June 2), Hextall said he was committed to keeping the Penguins' core intact, which included the team's primary goaltender.

"We do feel like Tristan did a good job for us this year from the time that [President of Hockey Operations] Brian Burke and I came in in September to the end of the year. We had some good goaltending from both guys," Hextall said via the Penguins' verified Twitter account. "We wouldn’t have been where we were without Tristan. We all have to remember that Tristan is a young player. He is going to learn from this and he is going to come back better in September.

"We all learn lessons in life, and if you are going to be a goaltender in this league for a long time, you are going to have your ups and downs, as every guy does, and you learn from it and get better.”

The Penguins were eliminated during a 5-3 loss to the New York Islanders in Game 6 of their opening round Stanley Cup Playoff series last week, which saw Jarry allow five goals on 24 shots.

The goaltender also had a crucial turnover leading to the Islanders' double-overtime game winner in Game 5, putting New York ahead 3-2 prior to the elimination game.

Photo: Getty Images