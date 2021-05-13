Pittsburgh Penguins' Stanley Cup Playoffs First-Round Info Revealed

The NHL released its schedule scenarios, starting times and national broadcast information for the first-round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Thursday (May 13.)

The No. 1-seed Pittsburgh Penguins will face the New York Islanders in a best of seven series beginning with Game 1 scheduled for 12:00 p.m. at PPG Paints arena on Sunday, May 16, according to a media release on NHL.com.

The series will continue with Game 2 in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, May 18 at 7:30 p.m.

The Islanders will host the Pens for Games 3 and 4 at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, May 20 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 22 at 3:00 p.m.