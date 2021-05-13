Feedback

Pittsburgh Penguins' Stanley Cup Playoffs First-Round Info Revealed

By Jason Hall

May 13, 2021

The NHL released its schedule scenarios, starting times and national broadcast information for the first-round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Thursday (May 13.)

The No. 1-seed Pittsburgh Penguins will face the New York Islanders in a best of seven series beginning with Game 1 scheduled for 12:00 p.m. at PPG Paints arena on Sunday, May 16, according to a media release on NHL.com.

The series will continue with Game 2 in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, May 18 at 7:30 p.m.

The Islanders will host the Pens for Games 3 and 4 at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, May 20 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 22 at 3:00 p.m.

If necessary, Game 5 will be held in Pittsburgh on Monday, May 24; Game 6 will be held on Long Island on Wednesday, May 26; and Game 7 will be held in Pittsburgh on Friday, May 28, with all times to be determined at a later date.

Here’s the Penguins/Islanders schedule for Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs:

  • 5/16 - Game 1 - New York Islanders at Pittsburgh - 12 p.m - NBC, SN, TVA Sports
  • 5/18 - Game 2 - New York Islanders at Pittsburgh - 7:30 p.m. - NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVA Sports
  • 5/20 - Game 3 - Pittsburgh at New York Islanders - 7 p.m. - NBCSN, SN360, TVA Sports
  • 5/22 - Game 4 - Pittsburgh at New York Islanders - 3 p.m. - NBC, SN, TVA SPorts
  • *Date TBD - Game 5 - New York Islanders at Pittsburgh
  • *Date TBD - Game 6 - Pittsburgh at New York Islanders
  • *Date TBD - Game 7 - New York Islanders at Pittsburgh

The Penguins will wear their "Pittsburgh Gold" jerseys during all home playoff games and fans in attendance will receive receive a gold rally towel.

The Penguins currently hold the longest active playoff streak among all teams in the major North American professional sports leagues.

A full list of 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs first-round schedule scenarios, starting times and national broadcast information can be found here.

Chat About Pittsburgh Penguins' Stanley Cup Playoffs First-Round Info Revealed

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.