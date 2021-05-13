Pittsburgh Penguins' Stanley Cup Playoffs First-Round Info Revealed
By Jason Hall
May 13, 2021
The NHL released its schedule scenarios, starting times and national broadcast information for the first-round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Thursday (May 13.)
The No. 1-seed Pittsburgh Penguins will face the New York Islanders in a best of seven series beginning with Game 1 scheduled for 12:00 p.m. at PPG Paints arena on Sunday, May 16, according to a media release on NHL.com.
The series will continue with Game 2 in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, May 18 at 7:30 p.m.
The Islanders will host the Pens for Games 3 and 4 at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, May 20 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 22 at 3:00 p.m.
If necessary, Game 5 will be held in Pittsburgh on Monday, May 24; Game 6 will be held on Long Island on Wednesday, May 26; and Game 7 will be held in Pittsburgh on Friday, May 28, with all times to be determined at a later date.
Here’s the Penguins/Islanders schedule for Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs:
- 5/16 - Game 1 - New York Islanders at Pittsburgh - 12 p.m - NBC, SN, TVA Sports
- 5/18 - Game 2 - New York Islanders at Pittsburgh - 7:30 p.m. - NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVA Sports
- 5/20 - Game 3 - Pittsburgh at New York Islanders - 7 p.m. - NBCSN, SN360, TVA Sports
- 5/22 - Game 4 - Pittsburgh at New York Islanders - 3 p.m. - NBC, SN, TVA SPorts
- *Date TBD - Game 5 - New York Islanders at Pittsburgh
- *Date TBD - Game 6 - Pittsburgh at New York Islanders
- *Date TBD - Game 7 - New York Islanders at Pittsburgh
The Penguins will wear their "Pittsburgh Gold" jerseys during all home playoff games and fans in attendance will receive receive a gold rally towel.
The Penguins currently hold the longest active playoff streak among all teams in the major North American professional sports leagues.
A full list of 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs first-round schedule scenarios, starting times and national broadcast information can be found here.