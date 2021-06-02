Jayson Tatum Seems To Have New Coach Preference Amid Stevens' Promotion

Jayson Tatum has seemingly endorsed Boston Celtics assistant coach and former swingman Evan Turner for the newly vacant head coaching position.

On Wednesday (June 2), Tatum quote-tweeted Turner's initial tweet of, "the rumors and speculations about me being the next head coach of the Boston Celtics are absolutely false!" with "Was hoping they would be true."

The interaction came shortly after longtime Celtics executive Danny Ainge stepped down from his position as president of basketball operations.

Head coach Brad Stevens was named as Ainge's replacement, leading to the coaching vacancy.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reports the Celtics are considering multiple candidates to replace Stevens as head coach amid the promotion including Los Angeles Lakers assistant Jason Kidd and former Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce.