John Mayer Announces New Album 'Sob Rock,' Shares '80s-Inspired Album Cover

John Mayer is coming back with a new record!

On Tuesday (June 1), the pop-rock star announced his upcoming eighth studio album, Sob Rock, will be out this summer. Mayer’s first album in four years drops on July 16, and the musician accompanied the announcement with the ‘80s-inspired artwork for the album’s cover on which the 43-year-old exudes “cool dad” vibes.

While the details of Sob Rock are skim, Genius has cataloged four unconfirmed track titles on the LP, including “Til the right one,” “Shot in the dark,” “Wild Blue,” and “Shouldn’t Matter but it Does.”

Mayer’s last music era ended with 2017’s double album, The Search for Everything, which spawned a collection of post-breakup-appropriate songs like “Still Feel Like Your Man,” “In the Blood,” “Emoji of a Wave,” and of course, the ever-infectious lead single “Love on the Weekend.”