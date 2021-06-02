Kate Middleton Shows off Impressive Art Skills With Original Sketch

During their visit, William and Kate grabbed fish and chips and ice cream from a local store they frequented together when they were students. Their trip to Anstruther in Fife, which is located about 10 miles from St. Andrews, wasn't part of their official tour.

"It was almost as if they were going back to what they used to do 10 years ago," Alison Smith, who owns Anstruther, told People of her encounter with the royals. "You could see that they were thoroughly enjoying being back here. It was fantastic for them."

"They were strolling around the town like locals. They walked along the shore street and people were greeting them, and they stopped at our ice cream parlor store and came in for ice cream," she continued. "Kate told our restaurant manager Julie, 'We have really enjoyed being here. It is a real trip down memory lane for us today.' I thought that was so sweet. Even though our staff were very nervous, they were just so nice to talk to."

"When my son Andrew came down to speak to the Duke, he asked, 'Did Your Royal Highness enjoy your fish and chips? And he said, 'It was amazing. If anything, I've got to say they were every bit as good as I remember, if not better,'" Smith added.

Photo: Getty