Kate Middleton Shows off Impressive Art Skills With Original Sketch
By Emily Lee
June 2, 2021
It's no secret that Kate Middleton is a talented photographer. The Duchess of Cambridge is often credited as the photographer behind many of the Royal Family's family portraits. It turns out photography isn't Kate's only artistic talent. She's got an impressive knack for drawing, as well.
Kate showed off her artistic ability following her official tour of Scotland last week. She visited the county with her husband, Prince William, and the pair even stopped by some of their favorite Scottish haunts from their days as students at St. Andrew's University. To thank the Scottish people for their hospitality, William and Kate sent thank you cards. The front of the card donned an original sketch of St. Andrew's from the Duchess of Cambridge, which she drew back in 2002.
William and Kate shared the unique thank you note on social media, as well. "To the people, communities and organizations we visited and heard from; and those who stopped to wave and make our return to Scotland so special - thank you!" The Cambridge's Instagram caption read.
During their visit, William and Kate grabbed fish and chips and ice cream from a local store they frequented together when they were students. Their trip to Anstruther in Fife, which is located about 10 miles from St. Andrews, wasn't part of their official tour.
"It was almost as if they were going back to what they used to do 10 years ago," Alison Smith, who owns Anstruther, told People of her encounter with the royals. "You could see that they were thoroughly enjoying being back here. It was fantastic for them."
"They were strolling around the town like locals. They walked along the shore street and people were greeting them, and they stopped at our ice cream parlor store and came in for ice cream," she continued. "Kate told our restaurant manager Julie, 'We have really enjoyed being here. It is a real trip down memory lane for us today.' I thought that was so sweet. Even though our staff were very nervous, they were just so nice to talk to."
"When my son Andrew came down to speak to the Duke, he asked, 'Did Your Royal Highness enjoy your fish and chips? And he said, 'It was amazing. If anything, I've got to say they were every bit as good as I remember, if not better,'" Smith added.
Photo: Getty