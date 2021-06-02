Lottery Winnings Sit Unclaimed In Florida -- See If You're A Winner

There's a chance you may be a lottery winner.

Florida lottery officials are asking players to check their tickets because winners are about to miss out on their earnings soon, Local 10 reported. Five top prizes from the Fantasy 5 remain unclaimed.

Here are the South Florida winning tickets from 2020:

A quick pick ticket worth $111,721.98 from the September 25 drawing that was sold at Publix, 18496 Northwest 67th Avenue in Miami. The winning numbers were: 3-9-25-29-31

A quick pick ticket worth $87,843.30 from the July 20 drawing that was sold at Tubby’s Liquors, 6980 West McNab Road in Tamarac. The winning numbers were: 11-22-26-30-31

A quick pick ticket worth $45,397.87 from the August 18 drawing that was sold at Kwik Stop, 790 East 57th Street in Hialeah. The winning numbers were: 5-9-12-18-28

These are the two other unclaimed winning tickets in other parts of Florida:

A ticket worth $87,957.69 from the July 13 drawing that was sold at Publix, 1150 Malabar Road Southeast in Palm Bay. The winning numbers were: 10-15-21-23-33

A ticket worth $54,435.07 from the Aug. 1 drawing that was sold at Circle K, 744 South U.S. Highway in Satsuma. The winning numbers were: 6-9-15-28-32

The deadline to claim these winnings is June 15 at midnight. Officials said any retailer can validate the winning ticket but the top prizes must be claimed at a Florida Lottery district office. For more information, click here or call 850-487-7787,

If you're not feeling lucky or don't play the lottery, don't fret. There are other ways to check if you have unclaimed cash in the Sunshine State.

Photo: Getty Images