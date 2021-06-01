Clerk Convinces Michigan Man To Buy $300,000 Winning Lottery Ticket

A Michigan man took advice from a grocery store clerk on which scratch-off lotto ticket to buy, and he won big!

A 52-year-old St. Joesph County man bought a Michigan Lottery instant game ticket and won $300,000 from it.

The anonymous player told FOX 17 that he stopped by Hoffman Street Grocery in Three Rivers to pick up a few things and decided to go to the Lottery counter where the clerk suggested the Mystery Prize Cashword game.

“I told her I don’t play often, and I wasn’t too sure about that type of ticket. She told me they were pretty simple to play and had been lucky lately, so I decided to buy two. The first one turned out to be a $300,000 winner," the man said.

The winner says he plans to use the money to pay off his home and help family members in need.

If interested in participating in other Michigan Lotterys, the next Michigan Powerball drawing is estimated to be worth $268 million. The numbers will be pulled on Wednesday, June 2, at 7:59 p.m.

The Lotto 47 drawing is also this week. It has an estimated jackpot of $10.95 million and will be held Wednesday, June 2, at 4:29 p.m.

For more information on the Michigan Lottery, you can check out the official Michigan Lottery website. You will also find instant tickets on the website, featured raffles, and plenty of other online lottery games.

