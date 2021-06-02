Maricopa County Hits Deadly Milestone With Extreme Heat

Maricopa County officials have officially recorded the county's first heat-related death of 2021, reported AZ Family.

According to a spokesperson with the Maricopa County Department of Public Health, a man died on Tuesday morning from heat-related complications. A name hasn't been released yet.

Dr. Sunenshine, medical director for disease control at MCDPH, said, "This individual did live alone and was found deceased in his home when someone checked on him."

According to Dr. Sunenshine, the air conditioner was not on when the man died.

Officials say that most deaths caused by heat-related complications usually occur in July and August when the temperatures hit peak heat. However, they can happen as early as April or as late as October.

Dr. Sunenshine said:

"The tragedy of these deaths is that they are preventable. No matter your age or how long you've lived in the valley, none of us are immune to its effects. Many people believe that visitors to Maricopa County are more likely to die from heat-related causes. However, this is not true. It is a myth that people can acclimate to the heat over time."

According to AZ Family, the heat is only getting worse, too. This week will be the hottest week of the year so far with temperatures reaching 106 degrees through Saturday.

Photo: Getty Images