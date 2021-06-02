Feedback

Oklahomans Can Fish For Free On June 5-6

By Anna Gallegos

June 2, 2021

Oklahoma is giving residents a chance to fish for free on June 5-6.

A 2-day fishing license costs $15, but the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is waiving the fee to encourage people to fish.

"There's no excuse not to take someone fishing on June 5 and 6. The weather is usually nice, the fishing is great and, best of all, it's free," said Barry Bolton, fisheries chief with the ODWC, in a statement. "Free Fishing Days gives people a chance to just 'test the waters' and see if they would enjoy the sport."

New anglers looking for a spot to fish are encouraged to check out the ODWC's Where To Fish page, which lists the state managed lakes.

Oklahoma was the first state in the nation to offer free fishing days.

"The Department's Free Fishing Days can help us recruit new anglers and ensure that great fishing and habitat work will continue for years to come. That's because license revenue is one of the primary sources of funding for the Department," Bolton said. "Sportsmen and sportswomen pay for conservation projects when they buy a license."

While Free Fishing Days allows people to fish without having a state fishing license, anglers still must follow by all other state fishing regulations, including daily bag limits and size restrictions.

Photo: Getty Images

