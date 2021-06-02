Pat Sajak Makes Heartfelt, Personal Announcement On 'Wheel Of Fortune'

Most people know Pat Sajak as the longtime host of Wheel of Fortune, but the 74-year-old is also a father. Fans of the game show got to see Pat's daughter, Maggie, on air in 2019. Pat couldn't host due to a medical emergency so Vanna White took over the hosting duties and Maggie filled in for Vanna as letter turner. However, Pat also has a son, Patrick, and at the end of Monday's Wheel, the host spoke about his boy.

Following the final commercial break, Pat said to Vanna, "So, do you mind if I do a little parental bragging here? So you know my son, Patrick, you've known him all his life. Well he's made it through medical school, and he is now officially Dr. Sajak, and we're all thrilled."

Pat then joked, "The only troubling part is he insists that I call him Dr. Sajak." He went on to say, "No, Lesly and I couldn't be prouder, and I tried to get him into geriatrics, but he refused, but that's a personal thing. Anyway, congratulations son."