'There To Support': Wolfgang Van Halen Opens Up About Touring With His Dad

Wolfgang Van Halen opened up about what it was like to tour with his father, Eddie Van Halen, when he was just a teenager.

Wolfgang first joined his dad on tour back in 2007. He replaced Michael Anthony on bass.

Wolfgang explained how he had to overcome criticism and support his dad. He told Classic Rock Magazine:

"I was just there to support my father in any way I could. He was newly sober, and because of that was dealing with some performance anxiety, so I was very happy to be there for him. The backlash wasn't anything I thought too much about."

He explained that he learned quickly how to deal with fans and the media. He said, "I now feel like a veteran in dealing with unwarranted criticism."

During the interview, Wolfgang opened up about his new song Distance, which was released as a tribute to his late father.

Wolfgang said:

"I wasn't planning on Distance being the first some of mine that people heard but getting it out as a tribute to dad felt like the right thing to do. Also for the money to go to his favorite charity [The Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation]."

Distance will be featured on Wolfgang's new project, Mammoth WVH, which comes out on June 11th.

Photo: Getty Images