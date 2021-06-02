These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Illinois

Data indicates that “graduating from high school literally pays off,” so U.S. News sought to find the best ones.

Nearly 24,000 public high schools were evaluated nationwide, and nearly 18,000 of them were included in the ranking. Researchers eyed “key metrics” to help weigh the data points. The strongest indicators of a quality high school included college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency and performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate, according to a U.S. News story on April 27.

Rankings also break down state-by-state.

There are more than 470 school districts in Illinois, and more than 700 high schools. More than 596,000 students are enrolled, according to U.S. News.

These are the Top 25 high schools in Illinois:

Payton College Preparatory High School, in Chicago Northside College Preparatory High School, in Chicago Jones College Prep High School, in Chicago Young Magnet High School, in Chicago Lane Technical High School, in Chicago Adlai E Stevenson High School, in Lincolnshire Lake Forest High School, in Lake Forest Libertyville High School, in Libertyville Hancock College Preparatory High School, in Chicago Hinsdale Central High School, in Hinsdale Vernon Hills High School, in Vernon Hills Deerfield High School, in Deerfield William Fremd High School, in Palatine New Trier Township High School Winnetka, in Winnetka Proviso Math and Science Academy, in Forest Park Brooks College Prep Academy High School, in Chicago Glenbrook South High School, in Glenview Prospect High School, in Mt Prospect Lindblom Match and Science Academy, in Chicago Neuqua Valley High School, in Naperville John Hersey High School, in Arlington Heights Glenbrook North High School, in Northbrook Phoenix Military Academy High School, in Chicago Barrington High School, in Barrington Westmont High School, in Westmont

