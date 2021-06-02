Feedback

These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Illinois

By Kelly Fisher

June 2, 2021

Data indicates that “graduating from high school literally pays off,” so U.S. News sought to find the best ones.

Nearly 24,000 public high schools were evaluated nationwide, and nearly 18,000 of them were included in the ranking. Researchers eyed “key metrics” to help weigh the data points. The strongest indicators of a quality high school included college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency and performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate, according to a U.S. News story on April 27.

Rankings also break down state-by-state.

There are more than 470 school districts in Illinois, and more than 700 high schools. More than 596,000 students are enrolled, according to U.S. News.

These are the Top 25 high schools in Illinois:

  1. Payton College Preparatory High School, in Chicago
  2. Northside College Preparatory High School, in Chicago
  3. Jones College Prep High School, in Chicago
  4. Young Magnet High School, in Chicago
  5. Lane Technical High School, in Chicago
  6. Adlai E Stevenson High School, in Lincolnshire
  7. Lake Forest High School, in Lake Forest
  8. Libertyville High School, in Libertyville
  9. Hancock College Preparatory High School, in Chicago
  10. Hinsdale Central High School, in Hinsdale
  11. Vernon Hills High School, in Vernon Hills
  12. Deerfield High School, in Deerfield
  13. William Fremd High School, in Palatine
  14. New Trier Township High School Winnetka, in Winnetka
  15. Proviso Math and Science Academy, in Forest Park
  16. Brooks College Prep Academy High School, in Chicago
  17. Glenbrook South High School, in Glenview
  18. Prospect High School, in Mt Prospect
  19. Lindblom Match and Science Academy, in Chicago
  20. Neuqua Valley High School, in Naperville
  21. John Hersey High School, in Arlington Heights
  22. Glenbrook North High School, in Northbrook
  23. Phoenix Military Academy High School, in Chicago
  24. Barrington High School, in Barrington
  25. Westmont High School, in Westmont

See the full list here.

Photo: Getty Images

