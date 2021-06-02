These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Illinois
By Kelly Fisher
June 2, 2021
Data indicates that “graduating from high school literally pays off,” so U.S. News sought to find the best ones.
Nearly 24,000 public high schools were evaluated nationwide, and nearly 18,000 of them were included in the ranking. Researchers eyed “key metrics” to help weigh the data points. The strongest indicators of a quality high school included college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency and performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate, according to a U.S. News story on April 27.
Rankings also break down state-by-state.
There are more than 470 school districts in Illinois, and more than 700 high schools. More than 596,000 students are enrolled, according to U.S. News.
These are the Top 25 high schools in Illinois:
- Payton College Preparatory High School, in Chicago
- Northside College Preparatory High School, in Chicago
- Jones College Prep High School, in Chicago
- Young Magnet High School, in Chicago
- Lane Technical High School, in Chicago
- Adlai E Stevenson High School, in Lincolnshire
- Lake Forest High School, in Lake Forest
- Libertyville High School, in Libertyville
- Hancock College Preparatory High School, in Chicago
- Hinsdale Central High School, in Hinsdale
- Vernon Hills High School, in Vernon Hills
- Deerfield High School, in Deerfield
- William Fremd High School, in Palatine
- New Trier Township High School Winnetka, in Winnetka
- Proviso Math and Science Academy, in Forest Park
- Brooks College Prep Academy High School, in Chicago
- Glenbrook South High School, in Glenview
- Prospect High School, in Mt Prospect
- Lindblom Match and Science Academy, in Chicago
- Neuqua Valley High School, in Naperville
- John Hersey High School, in Arlington Heights
- Glenbrook North High School, in Northbrook
- Phoenix Military Academy High School, in Chicago
- Barrington High School, in Barrington
- Westmont High School, in Westmont
See the full list here.
Photo: Getty Images