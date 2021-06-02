Thieves Get Stuck In Door While Robbing Tennessee Motorcycle Dealership

Several thieves recently broke into a Middle Tennessee business during the dead of night but fortunately did not get away with everything they tried to take. Police are currently investigating and searching for the suspects.

Around 3 a.m. Friday (May 29), a group of people broke into the Appleton Harley-Davidson dealership in Clarksville. According to WKRN, one of the thieves reportedly used one of the motorcycles to repeatedly ram into the door in an effort to break it.

Following the break-in, the five thieves attempted to steal several of the motorcycles in the dealership. Three thieves managed to get out on bikes while the other two faced obstacles. The bike that one was attempting to steal got stuck in the door, blocking the way, while the other was trapped behind it. The two were seen on video quickly running away from the scene.

The owner of the dealership said that two of the stolen bikes were on consignment while the third was custom made.

Twelve Harley-Davidson dealerships have been the target of thieves recently, but this was the first one in Middle Tennessee to be broken into, WKRN reports. Other unlucky dealerships were located in Illinois, Indiana, Alabama, and Kentucky.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or with information that could assist investigators is encouraged to call the Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656.

Photo: Getty Images