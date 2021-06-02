This Is The Highest Rated Restaurant In Charlotte

There is no shortage of amazing restaurants in Charlotte. From Southern-inspired dishes to Asian-fusion and European cuisine, you can find almost any food you could want in the Queen City.

With so many choices, it could be difficult to narrow down where to eat. To help in your search, TripAdvisor has lists to help find the best option for whatever you desire, from dietary restrictions to neighborhood-specific spots. The review-based travel site even lists the highest-rated restaurants around the city.

So which restaurant has the highest rating in Charlotte?

Lang Van

This Charlotte favorite has been serving up authentic Vietnamese cuisine for years. Lang Van has delicious staples like pho, fresh summer rolls, several house specials sure to amaze.

With nearly 400 reviews, Lang Van has a 4.5 out of 5 rating and high marks in food, service and value. One review even said it was one of the greatest Asian restaurants they have ever visited.

Here are the Top 10 highest-rated restaurants in Charlotte, according to TripAdvisor:

*Any duplicate restaurants were only listed once on the list using the highest-rated location.

Photo: Getty Images