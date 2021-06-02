This Is The Highest Rated Restaurant In Indianapolis

There's no shortage of restaurants in Indianapolis.

With so many choices, it's not always easy to pick where you want to go to for dinner. To help in your search, TripAdvisor has lists to help find the best option for whatever you desire, from dietary restrictions to neighborhood-specific spots. The review-based travel site even lists the highest-rated restaurants around the city.

According to hundreds of diners, High Velocity is the best restaurant in Indianapolis.

High Velocity is tucked inside the downtown JW Marriott, but the place isn't just for tourist. It's considered one of the best sports bars in Indy because of they TVs and good food.