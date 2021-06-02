This Is The Highest Rated Restaurant In Oklahoma City

There's no shortage of restaurants in Oklahoma City.

With so many choices, it's not always easy to pick where you want to go to for dinner. To help in your search, TripAdvisor has lists to help find the best option for whatever you desire, from dietary restrictions to neighborhood-specific spots. The review-based travel site even lists the highest-rated restaurants around the city.

According to hundreds of diners, Metro Wine Bar & Bistro is the best restaurant in Oklahoma City.

The Metro is an upscale restaurant known for its almost flawless menu and wine pairings. The Metro is more on the pricey side and is definitely a place you'd go to celebrate an anniversary or promotion.

With more than 200 reviews, The Metro has a 4.5 out of 5 rating, with a 4.5 in food, value, and atmosphere. It got a 5 for service, with multiple reviewers praising the staff for their professionalism and quick service.

Here are the Top 10 highest-rated restaurants in Oklahoma City, according to TripAdvisor:

Metro Wine Bar & Bistro Cheever's Cafe Nic's Grill Paseo Grill Redrock Canyon Grill Flint Kitchen No. 324 Hideaway Pizza Charleston's Restaurant Empire Slice House

