WATCH: Tom Brady Says He's Never 'Been As Confused' As He Was On This Play

Brady has been candid with his early struggles during the 2020 season, his first as a member of the Buccaneers after spending his first 20 with the New England Patriots.

During an appearance on the JoeBucsFan.com podcast last month, revealed the difficulties in learning head coach Bruce Arians' scheme early.

"Midway through the year, I was still trying to figure out how to call the plays," Brady said. "I just read [the plays] off my wristband and tried to visualize what was going to happen.

"It's like learning a completely new language. You've spoken English for 20 years and someone goes, 'Hey man, let's speak some Spanish.' And you are like, 'Huh? That makes no sense to my brain.'"

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show prior to Super Bowl LV, Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen said the offensive hadn't yet reached its full potential, noting the difficulty for anyone, even Brady, to just pick up Arians' offense in one season.

Tampa Bay improved down the stretch, winning four consecutive games after their Week 13 bye to end the regular season, as well as four more in the playoffs, including a 31-9 victory in Super Bowl LV, which was the seventh Super Bowl victory of Brady's legendary career.

"We kind of came together. Naturally, we couldn't come together in the same way," Brady said. "You couldn't start that way in training camp because we were all socially distanced. We couldn't meet together. We had to all sit outside. You couldn't have friends over. You couldn't do anything after the game.

"So it took a long time for people to get to know one another. Much longer than normal. The last six weeks of the year, wow, we really started hitting our stride. We gained a lot of confidence in one another. It was a really unique experience, one that I hope I never, ever have to go through again, but I think we made the best of it."

The Buccaneers will kick off the 2021 NFL season with a home matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

