Brady, Belichick, McAfee, Others Respond To Adam Vinatieri's Retirement

Numerous former teammates, opponents and analysts have responded to news of NFL all-time leading scorer Adam Vinatieri's retirement on Wednesday (May 26).

The 24-year NFL veteran placekicker announced his decision to retire from football during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, hosted by his longtime holder, former NFL punter Pat McAfee, on Wednesday (May 26).

Vinatieri, 48, retires as the NFL's all-time leading scorer (2,673 points) and a four-time Super Bowl champion, having won three with the New England Patriots and one with the Indianapolis Colts.

"By Friday if the paperwork goes in, you heard it here first," Vinatieri told McAfee.

McAfee, who was Vinatieri's teammate for all eight years of his own NFL career, shared a post congratulating his friend on his legendary run Thursday (May 27) morning.

"I was one of the luckiest dudes on earth.. I had a front row seat to greatness. "@vinatieri’s the 🐐," McAfee wrote in an Instagram post featuring himself and Vinatieri as Colts teammates. "Congrats on a HELL OF A RUN. 10 years in New England... 14 in Indianapolis.. Whenever a multi-billion dollar franchise needed you, you stepped up and delivered. You worked your ass off, you were loved by your teammates, AND you’ve been a handsome old man for like 15 years at this point. Enjoy retirement boss, thanks for the guidance, leadership, and friendship.. Cheers man #TBT #FirstBallot