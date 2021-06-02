WATCH Viral TikToker Cover Linkin Park, Green Day As 'South Park' Character
By Kelly Fisher
June 2, 2021
Some musicians reel in fans on social media by performing covers of beloved songs by popular artists.
Fernando Ufret put his own spin on that technique.
The YouTuber turned to TikTok as a platform to share tons of alternative covers and pop-culture favorites, including “Numb” and "In The End" by Linkin Park, “Otherside” by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Friends theme song (fittingly, as fans tuned in for the recent reunion special on HBO Max), “Good Riddance” by Green Day, and “Material Girl” by Madonna, among others.
But Ufret shares his cover songs in a way most musicians and TikTokers don't.
The twist?
He sings each song as Eric Cartman from South Park.
@fernandoufret
Cartman sings Linkin Park! #FernandoUfret #Cartman #CartmanSings #CartmanCovers #Guitar #Music #TikTokCovers #InTheEnd #LinkinPark @tonewoodamp♬ original sound - FernandoUfret
@fernandoufret
Cartman sings Green Day “Good Riddance” #Cartman #CartmanCovers #FernandoUfret #CartmanSings #Music #Guitar #GuitarPlayer #Guitarra #TimeOfYourLife♬ original sound - FernandoUfret
Ufret’s online popularity has surged since he began sharing his viral, South Park-inspired renditions. He’s attracted more than 67,700 followers and more than 348,200 likes on TikTok, as of Wednesday afternoon (June 2).
Prompted by a few skeptical commenters, Ufret has also used his TikTok account to post videos proving that the Cartman impression is authentic.
The singer and guitarist even challenged actor and comedian Jack Black to a “TikTok Rock Off” in his latest video, posted on Wednesday.
Follow Ufret’s “CARTMANCUSTIC” covers here.
