WATCH Viral TikToker Cover Linkin Park, Green Day As 'South Park' Character

Some musicians reel in fans on social media by performing covers of beloved songs by popular artists.

Fernando Ufret put his own spin on that technique.

The YouTuber turned to TikTok as a platform to share tons of alternative covers and pop-culture favorites, including “Numb” and "In The End" by Linkin Park, “Otherside” by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Friends theme song (fittingly, as fans tuned in for the recent reunion special on HBO Max), “Good Riddance” by Green Day, and “Material Girl” by Madonna, among others.

But Ufret shares his cover songs in a way most musicians and TikTokers don't.

The twist?

He sings each song as Eric Cartman from South Park.