$10,000 Reward Offered, New Details In Disappearance Case Of Sofia Juarez

New details have been released in the disappearance case of Sofia Juarez, according to KOMO.

Sofia Juarez was last seen walking on a street in Kennewick, Washington on February 4, 2003. Come Wednesday (June 2), police said they now have a possible suspect in the investigation.

An eyewitness reportedly told authorities they saw a young boy related to her potential kidnapping. "Police say the boy is described as being between the ages of 11-14 years-old at the time. The suspect would now be closer to 30 now. The boy was light-complected, 5 feet tall, had chubby features and had short, black hair," reporters wrote.



Officers also said there was a 1970s-80s model van without windows possibly involved in Sofia's disappearance. They added the van looks like something a contractor would use and is blue or silver in color.

A Kennewick couple is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of Sofia, who would be 22 today, police announced.

This comes weeks after a TikTok video revitalized interest in the 18-year-old case. A woman was interviewed by a social media personality in Mexico about how she was held captive and tried to find her family.

While many people invested in the case believe her to be Sofia, her family thinks the unknown woman is not their daughter. The police also said they're investigating the video.

You can submit tips here or call the police at 509-628-0333 if you have any information.

Photo: Kennewick Police Department