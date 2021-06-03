5 Of The Best Donut Shops Around Charlotte

Donuts are one of the simple pleasures in life.

Nothing beats biting into a sweet, fluffy ring of friend dough or the decadent delight that is a cake donut. Sometimes you want to treat yourself to something sweet to help start the day or maybe as an afternoon pick-me-up. Whenever you are craving a donut, take a trip to one of the countless amazing spots around Charlotte.

Here are some of the best donuts shops around the Queen City.

Pepperbox Doughnuts

Pepperbox Doughnuts is a "chef-driven" shop that makes yeast donuts using the best ingredients available. They have the classic flavors you know and love but also pride themselves on the creative flavors they have each season, including cookie butter, mango habanero, peach fritter, and more. Pepperbox also offers delicious vegan options.