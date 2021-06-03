Feedback

Don't Miss These National Donut Day Deals Around Charlotte

By Sarah Tate

June 3, 2021

It's finally here.

National Donut Day is Friday (June 4) and several businesses are offering special deals and freebies to celebrate the sweet holiday.

Here are some of the deals you can find around Charlotte for National Donut Day on Friday:

  • Catawba Coffee Co.: Stop by for a free donut from Mama Crockett's Cider Donuts between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Country Donutz: Guests can get a free glazed donut with any purchase.
  • Duck Donuts: Each guest will receive a free bare, cinnamon sugar, or powdered sugar donut, no purchase necessary. In-store only.
  • Dunkin': Guests can receive a free donut with the purchase of any beverage.
  • DiGiorno: DiGiorno is offering a Twitter sweepstake on June 4. Respond to their tweet with the hashtag #sweepstakes for your chance to win a "DiGiornut," complete with mozzarella cheese and its signature sauce.
  • Krispy Kreme: Each guest can receive a free donut of any variety. Additionally, if you purchase a dozen donuts, you can get a dozen of the Original Glazed donuts for $1.
  • Pepperbox Doughnuts: Each guests gets one free Classic Glazed Doughnut with any purchase, while supplies last. In-store only.
  • Suarez Bakery: The first 100 customers will get one free glazed donut. The bakery opens at 9 a.m.

Photo: Getty Images

