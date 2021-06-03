5 Of The Best Donut Shops Around Nashville

Donuts are one of the simple pleasures in life.

Nothing beats biting into a sweet, fluffy ring of friend dough or the decadent delight that is a cake donut. Sometimes you want to treat yourself to something sweet to help start the day or maybe as an afternoon pick-me-up. Whenever you are craving a donut, take a trip to one of the countless amazing spots around Nashville.

Here are some of the best donuts shops around Music City.

Fox's Donut Den

Fox's Donut Den has been a staple in Nashville for over three decades and has continued to serve up the classics that helped put them on the map. Not only do they have the traditional favorites, but you can find delicious treats like the Blueberry Cake and Maple Bacon donuts as well as the Cinnamon-Apple Bread.