Arizona Man Loaded Gun In Local Burger King Over Wrong Order

By Ginny Reese

June 3, 2021

Photo: Pinal County Sheriff's Office

A man was arrested for allegedly loading a gun during a fight because his Burger King order was wrong, reported AZ Family.

50-year-old Carter Mounet entered the Burger King at Combs and Gantel roads to pick up a food order. Mounet is a food delivery driver.

According to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, Mounet was picking up an order for a customer as well as an order for himself. He left with both orders, but soon walked back into the restaurant and demanded that he speak with the store's manager.

According to the manager, the man "became extremely upset and began yelling and pointing his finger at his face."

A witness told Pinal County Sheriff's Office that the man was mad because his order had tomatoes on it. The witness heard Mounet yell, "No tomatoes, you always get my order wrong when I come here!"

Another witness said Mounet got mad because his order also had ketchup and he didn't want ketchup.

Deputies were able to review the surveillance video, which shows Mounet loaded a round into the chamber of his gun and then put that gun in his pocket.

Mounet was arrested and booked into the Pinal County Jail on charges of disorderly conduct with a firearm.

Photo: Pinal County Sheriff's Office

