Eddie Vedder Reveals Gift To Chicago Cubs On First MLB Lou Gehrig Day
By Kelly Fisher
June 3, 2021
Eddie Vedder revealed his gift he gave to the Chicago Cubs to mark the MLB's first Lou Gehrig Day on Wednesday (June 2).
The rocker shared a photo of the gift on Instagram, explaining:
“To help the @Cubs celebrate the @MLB’s inaugural Lou Gehrig Day today, I donated a signed ‘Fly the W’ poster & other signed items to be auctioned off to raise awareness for ALS. Net proceeds benefit Project Main St.
“Bid until June 6th - link in stories.”
The MLB announced plans to honor Lou Gehrig annually, starting this year. Gehrig died in 1941. He was 37.
The ALS Association states that more than 5,000 people are diagnosed with ALS each year in the U.S. Most face an average life expectancy of two to five years, the MLB pointed out in a press release announcing Lou Gehrig Day.
“Major League Baseball is thrilled to celebrate the legacy of Lou Gehrig, whose humility and courage continue to inspire our society,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said in the release. “While ALS has been closely identified with our game since Lou’s legendary career, the pressing need to find a cure remains. We look forward to honoring all the individuals and families, in baseball and beyond, who have been affected by ALS and hope Lou Gehrig Day advances efforts to defeat this disease.”
Photo: Getty Images