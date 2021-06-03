Eddie Vedder Reveals Gift To Chicago Cubs On First MLB Lou Gehrig Day

Eddie Vedder revealed his gift he gave to the Chicago Cubs to mark the MLB's first Lou Gehrig Day on Wednesday (June 2).

The rocker shared a photo of the gift on Instagram, explaining:

“To help the @Cubs celebrate the @MLB’s inaugural Lou Gehrig Day today, I donated a signed ‘Fly the W’ poster & other signed items to be auctioned off to raise awareness for ALS. Net proceeds benefit Project Main St.

“Bid until June 6th - link in stories.”

The MLB announced plans to honor Lou Gehrig annually, starting this year. Gehrig died in 1941. He was 37.