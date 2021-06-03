Guy Fieri Drops Massive Tip At Miami Beach Restaurant During Festival

Food Network Star Guy Fieri, who is no stranger to South Florida, showed some love to a Miami Beach restaurant.

Miami New Times said the celebrity chef hosted some events at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF) in May, which aims to elevate the Miami area and its culinary scene. While he was in town, he showed that not only was he a big personality but a big tipper, as well.

9Beach Latin Restaurant posted on Facebook that the Diners, Drive-ins & Dives host dropped a $5,000 tip when he visited the business on May 20.

"A shout-out to celebrity chef Guy Fieri from the Food Network...he left a $5,000 tip @ 9beach Latin Restaurant 'to be divided by all the staff and kitchen personnel,'" the restaurant wrote. "Outstanding and greatly appreciated by all. Thanks!"

Fieri enjoyed a Cuban sandwich and some Cuban coffee that evening, too, reporters learned.

This isn't the first time Fieri was pretty generous. Not only was he supporting independent restauranteurs throughout the pandemic, but he also partnered with the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation to award grants to struggling restaurant workers.

The celebrity chef has left his mark in South Florida after he opened his Flavortown ghost kitchen in Fort Lauderdale last year.

Photo: Getty Images