Kate Middleton Wants To Mend Relationship With Meghan & Harry For The Kids

Kate Middleton reportedly wants to help heal the rift between Prince William and Prince Harry. Not only does the Duchess of Cambridge want to see the brothers on good terms once again, but she's also hopeful her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, will be able to have a close bond with their cousins.

According to royal reporter Katie Nicholl, the Duchess of Cambridge is now the Royal Family's "greatest asset" following Harry and Meghan Markle's exit, as well as the passing of Prince Philip. Kate's fellow royals "realize they have a really important key player here and they're bringing her center stage, so we have seen a shift," Nicholl explained to the Australian version of 60 Minutes. "I think Kate is the glue. In the same way that the Duke of Edinburgh was always the one who would help resolve family issues. He was the patriarch of the family. I see Kate stepping into that role. Trying to keep things together."

It's well known that Kate is quite close with her own siblings, Pippa and James, as well as her parents, Carole and Michael. Watching her husband and his brother fall out over the past yeas has reportedly been challenging for Kate. "Having grown up being close to her own siblings, the Duchess remained keen to bury the hatchet even after the interview aired to a global audience of millions, seemingly for the sake of two-year-old Archie’s relationship with his cousins," a source told The Telegraph. "Her natural instinct is to try to smooth things over."

Kate attempted to bridge the divide between her family and the Duke of Sussex at Prince Philip's funeral in April. Body language expert Elaine Swann told Us Weekly that Kate's actions outside the chapel brought William and Harry together. “I really do appreciate the fact that Catherine moved and allowed the brothers to kind of walk between one another because they know the world is watching,” she told the outlet. “If she were in between the two brothers that would have been, you know, now we would be [her over the men]. So, it was nice for us to see them walking together.”

With Harry and Meghan's daughter expected to arrive any day now, hopefully the Cambridge family and the Sussex family will be able to celebrate together.

Photo: Getty