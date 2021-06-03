Lady Gaga's 'Chromatica Ball' Tour Has Been Postponed Once Again

Sad news, Little Monsters: Lady Gaga’s “Chromatica Ball” won’t be happening this year, either.

On Wednesday (June 2), the “911” superstar made the difficult announcement that her highly-anticipated “Chromatica Ball” tour will be postponed until 2022.

“While some parts of the world are moving quickly to open up, others are not yet ready. So until we can confirm all global dates, we have to postpone The Chromatica Ball shows to the summer of 2022,” Gaga shared in a statement, much to the disappointment of her fans.

Announced in March 2020, Gaga was originally slated to launch her six-city trek from July 25 through August 27. She intended to perform in Paris, London, Boston, Toronto, New Jersey, and Chicago. However, the concert experience became one of the many entertainment events of last year to be shuddered due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the pandemic that followed.

Looking at Gaga’s website, last year’s concert dates (July 25 and 30, and August 7, 16, 19, and 27) have not changed but were rescheduled for 2021. Given the postponement, though, it’s likely the same dates will be rescheduled for the year 2022.

As fans will recall, the COVID-19 pandemic had also impeded the release of Gaga’s sixth studio album, Chromatica, which suffered a delayed-release in May 2020.

Later this month, Gaga will be re-releasing her sophomore album, Born This Way, for the record’s 10-year anniversary. The reissue will feature six brand-new remixes of the album’s original tracks including “Born This Way,” “Judas,” and “Yoü and I.”

Photo: Getty Images