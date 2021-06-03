Feedback

Lady Gaga's 'Chromatica Ball' Tour Has Been Postponed Once Again

By Regina Star

June 3, 2021

Sad news, Little Monsters: Lady Gaga’s “Chromatica Ball” won’t be happening this year, either.

On Wednesday (June 2), the “911” superstar made the difficult announcement that her highly-anticipated “Chromatica Ball” tour will be postponed until 2022.

“While some parts of the world are moving quickly to open up, others are not yet ready. So until we can confirm all global dates, we have to postpone The Chromatica Ball shows to the summer of 2022,” Gaga shared in a statement, much to the disappointment of her fans.

Announced in March 2020, Gaga was originally slated to launch her six-city trek from July 25 through August 27. She intended to perform in Paris, London, Boston, Toronto, New Jersey, and Chicago. However, the concert experience became one of the many entertainment events of last year to be shuddered due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the pandemic that followed.

Looking at Gaga’s website, last year’s concert dates (July 25 and 30, and August 7, 16, 19, and 27) have not changed but were rescheduled for 2021. Given the postponement, though, it’s likely the same dates will be rescheduled for the year 2022.

As fans will recall, the COVID-19 pandemic had also impeded the release of Gaga’s sixth studio album, Chromatica, which suffered a delayed-release in May 2020.

Later this month, Gaga will be re-releasing her sophomore album, Born This Way, for the record’s 10-year anniversary. The reissue will feature six brand-new remixes of the album’s original tracks including “Born This Way,” “Judas,” and “Yoü and I.”

Photo: Getty Images

Lady Gaga

Chat About Lady Gaga's 'Chromatica Ball' Tour Has Been Postponed Once Again

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.