Feedback

Lil Uzi Vert Removes $24 Million Pink Diamond From Forehead

By Peyton Blakemore

June 3, 2021

Lil Uzi Vert's pink diamond forehead implant is no more!

Four months after the 26-year-old rapper had the $24 million stone implanted into his forehead, he was spotted sans the massive diamond while hanging out with his girlfriend JT over the weekend. While Uzi has yet to confirm the stone's removal, in the video of him and JT, which was shared by DJ Akademiks, the rock is no longer in the center of his forehead.

As noted by fans, the diamond has been absent for a while. Back in April, it was also M.I.A. in the advertisement video for Uzi's Calvin Klein campaign.

It's unclear why or exactly when the “Secure The Bag” rapper removed the whopping $24 million diamond, which he purchased in January.

As fans know, Uzi tweeted about buying a “natural pink diamond” at the top of the year, saying that he'd been paying off the diamond since 2017 as it cost more than “all of [his] cars together,” as well as the value of his home. He then revealed that he'd had it implanted into his forehead as a way to prevent losing it.

“If I lose the ring yeah U will make fun of me more than putting it in my forehead ha ha jokes on you," he told a fan on Twitter after they'd suggested he put the stone into a ring.

Photo: Getty Images

LIL UZI VERT

Chat About Lil Uzi Vert Removes $24 Million Pink Diamond From Forehead

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.