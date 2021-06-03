Lil Uzi Vert Removes $24 Million Pink Diamond From Forehead
By Peyton Blakemore
June 3, 2021
Lil Uzi Vert's pink diamond forehead implant is no more!
Four months after the 26-year-old rapper had the $24 million stone implanted into his forehead, he was spotted sans the massive diamond while hanging out with his girlfriend JT over the weekend. While Uzi has yet to confirm the stone's removal, in the video of him and JT, which was shared by DJ Akademiks, the rock is no longer in the center of his forehead.
As noted by fans, the diamond has been absent for a while. Back in April, it was also M.I.A. in the advertisement video for Uzi's Calvin Klein campaign.
It's unclear why or exactly when the “Secure The Bag” rapper removed the whopping $24 million diamond, which he purchased in January.
As fans know, Uzi tweeted about buying a “natural pink diamond” at the top of the year, saying that he'd been paying off the diamond since 2017 as it cost more than “all of [his] cars together,” as well as the value of his home. He then revealed that he'd had it implanted into his forehead as a way to prevent losing it.
“If I lose the ring yeah U will make fun of me more than putting it in my forehead ha ha jokes on you," he told a fan on Twitter after they'd suggested he put the stone into a ring.
Photo: Getty Images