Lil Uzi Vert Removes $24 Million Pink Diamond From Forehead

Lil Uzi Vert's pink diamond forehead implant is no more!

Four months after the 26-year-old rapper had the $24 million stone implanted into his forehead, he was spotted sans the massive diamond while hanging out with his girlfriend JT over the weekend. While Uzi has yet to confirm the stone's removal, in the video of him and JT, which was shared by DJ Akademiks, the rock is no longer in the center of his forehead.

As noted by fans, the diamond has been absent for a while. Back in April, it was also M.I.A. in the advertisement video for Uzi's Calvin Klein campaign.

It's unclear why or exactly when the “Secure The Bag” rapper removed the whopping $24 million diamond, which he purchased in January.