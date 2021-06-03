Producer Butch Vig Recalls Recording Nirvana's 'Most Intense Song'

Nirvana's music producer Butch Vig explained what it was like to record the band's "most intense song," reported the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

According to Vig, the most intense song on Nirvana's album "Nevermind" is "Something in the Way."

Vig stated:

"In a way I think Kurt was singing almost sort of autobiographical about 'I'm...I'm the Herman who lives under the bridge.'"

According to Vig, they tried to record the song live at Sound City, but the room "was so alive" that even playing quietly, the sound overwhelmed everything.

Vig said that Kurt got frustrated because it just wasn't quite right and walked into the control room. He laid down on his back and started playing the song and singing very quietly.

That's when it clicked. Vig kicked everyone else out of the room, turned off the fan and the telephone, put a mic on his guitar and his vocals, and recorded the song right there on the couch of the control room.

Vig explained that after that, they had to go back and build the song up "piece by piece" with the other instruments and harmonies.

Vig said:

"I think because of that and just the nature of how Kurt approached it in his singing it's, to me, that's one of the most powerful songs on the record."

See Vig's interview below.