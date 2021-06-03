Steelers Announcer Tunch Ilkin Announces Retirement Amid ALS Battle

Tunch Ilkin, a former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman and the team's longtime radio color analyst, announced his retirement from broadcasting to focus on treatment for ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, on Thursday (June 3).

Ilkin, 63, who announced his diagnosis last fall, told Steelers.com he intends to "fight this thing with the help of God" and is "not going to lie down and take this lightly."

The former Indiana State standout was selected by the Steelers in the sixth-round of the 1980 NFL Draft and spent his first 13 seasons in Pittsburgh before one final season with the Green Bay Packers in 1993.

Ilkin, who was the first Turk to play in the NFL, has since served as a broadcaster in the Pittsburgh market, which includes 23 years as the color analyst on the Pittsburgh Steelers Radio Network.

"I have had 37 years in the NFL, with 14 as a player and the last 23 in broadcasting as the color analyst on the Pittsburgh Steelers Radio Network, and I've decided to retire," said Ilkin in a statement shared by Steelers.com. "I was diagnosed with ALS in September 2020, and I want to spend this time focusing on my treatment and fighting this disease. I would like to thank Steelers President Art Rooney II, the Steelers organization, and the fans for their continued support and prayers at this time."