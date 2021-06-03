These 10 Suburbs Are Among The Best In Illinois

Illinois is home to some of the best suburbs in the country.

Niche.com, a research hub that uses data to compare schools and colleges, ranked the best cities to live in America in 2021.

Four of Ohio’s suburbs cracked the Top 100 list in the national rankings.

"In the past year, many people have become more mobile than ever before," Niche CEO and Founder Luke Skurman said in a statement, Patch noted in a story about Ohio’s best suburbs. "Especially if they're able to work remotely, people are asking themselves where they really want to live…Our rankings are designed to help our users find the next place they want to call home based on their unique priorities. For families, we know schools are an important factor. In addition to the Best Places to Live rankings, our comprehensive school profiles and school rankings are very valuable for families looking to make a move."

So, which Illinois suburbs are the best places to live?

These are 10 of the best suburbs in the state, according to Niche:

Clarendon Hills , a suburb near Chicago

, a suburb near Chicago Long Grove , a suburb near Chicago

, a suburb near Chicago Buffalo Grove , a suburb near Chicago

, a suburb near Chicago Naperville , a city in Illinois

, a city in Illinois Evanston , a town in Illinois

, a town in Illinois Western Springs , a suburb near Chicago

, a suburb near Chicago Bannockburn , a suburb near Chicago

, a suburb near Chicago Oak Park , a suburb near Chicago

, a suburb near Chicago Hinsdale , a suburb near Chicago

, a suburb near Chicago Bernon Hills, a suburb near Chicago

Find more info about the rankings from Niche here.

Photo: Getty Images