These 2 Illinois Cities Are The Best For 'Staycations' This Summer

Summer is around the corner, and that means travel plans are in the works (especially as states reopen from pandemic-related restrictions).

But Illinoisans don't have to stray far from home to find fun things to do.

That’s where WalletHub, a personal finance site, jumps in:

“…even though the COVID-19 vaccines have made summer travel possible, some people may not be ready to venture far from home yet, and others simply don’t have the money to take a trip with how hard COVID-19 has hit the economy. Luckily, there are certain places that offer plenty of options for entertainment and relaxation at the right price point, making those cities the perfect spots for staying local.”

WalletHub researchers ranked the best (and worst) cities for “staycations,” listing more than 180 “fun-filled” and “wallet-friendly” places to explore.

The site evaluated 46 “key metrics” to determine which cities are the best ones for staycations. WalletHub considered parks per capita, restaurant and meal costs, the share of vaccinated residents and more.

These Illinois cities made the list:

No. 7: Chicago

No. 124: Aurora

Chicago also ranked No. 3 on the list of most swimming pools per capita, and No. 2 on the list of most tennis courts per capita. It also made a five-way tie for No. 1 on the list of most spas per capita, data show.

See the full list here.