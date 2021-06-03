Feedback

These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Arizona

By Ginny Reese

June 4, 2021

Rear View Of Woman Wearing Mortarboard

Data indicates that “graduating from high school literally pays off,” so U.S. News sought to find the best ones.

Nearly 24,000 public high schools were evaluated nationwide, and nearly 18,000 of them were included in the ranking. Researchers eyed “key metrics” to help weigh the data points. The strongest indicators of a quality high school included college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency and performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate, according to a U.S. News story on April 27.

Rankings also break down state-by-state.

There are 292 school districts in Arizona, and more than 550 high schools. There are 383,364 students enrolled and 14,158 full-time teachers, according to U.S. News.

These are the Top 25 high schools in Arizona:

  1. BASIS Chandler in Chandler
  2. University High School in Tucson
  3. BASIS Oro Valley in Oro Valley
  4. BASIS Peoria in Peoria
  5. BASIS Scottsdale in Scottsdale
  6. BASIS Ahwatukee in Phoenix
  7. BASIS Tucson North in Tucson
  8. BASIS Phoenix in Phoenix
  9. BASIS Mesa in Mesa
  10. Arizona College Prep- Erie Campus in Chandler
  11. Northland Preparatory Academy in Flagstaff
  12. Arizona School for the Arts in Phoenix
  13. Phoenix Union Bioscience High School in Phoenix
  14. Sonoran Science Academy in Tucson
  15. Paragon Science Academy in Chandler
  16. Tempe Preparatory Academy in tempe
  17. Horizon Honors Secondary School in Phoenix
  18. Madison Highland Prep in Phoenix
  19. Catalina Foothills High School in Tucson
  20. Desert Mountain High School in Scottsdale
  21. Hamilton High School in Chandler
  22. Tanque Verde High School in Tucson
  23. Empire High School in Tucson
  24. Basha High School in Chandler
  25. Sunnyslope High School in Phoenix

See the full list here.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Arizona

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.