These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Arizona

Data indicates that “graduating from high school literally pays off,” so U.S. News sought to find the best ones.

Nearly 24,000 public high schools were evaluated nationwide, and nearly 18,000 of them were included in the ranking. Researchers eyed “key metrics” to help weigh the data points. The strongest indicators of a quality high school included college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency and performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate, according to a U.S. News story on April 27.

Rankings also break down state-by-state.

There are 292 school districts in Arizona, and more than 550 high schools. There are 383,364 students enrolled and 14,158 full-time teachers, according to U.S. News.

These are the Top 25 high schools in Arizona:

BASIS Chandler in Chandler University High School in Tucson BASIS Oro Valley in Oro Valley BASIS Peoria in Peoria BASIS Scottsdale in Scottsdale BASIS Ahwatukee in Phoenix BASIS Tucson North in Tucson BASIS Phoenix in Phoenix BASIS Mesa in Mesa Arizona College Prep- Erie Campus in Chandler Northland Preparatory Academy in Flagstaff Arizona School for the Arts in Phoenix Phoenix Union Bioscience High School in Phoenix Sonoran Science Academy in Tucson Paragon Science Academy in Chandler Tempe Preparatory Academy in tempe Horizon Honors Secondary School in Phoenix Madison Highland Prep in Phoenix Catalina Foothills High School in Tucson Desert Mountain High School in Scottsdale Hamilton High School in Chandler Tanque Verde High School in Tucson Empire High School in Tucson Basha High School in Chandler Sunnyslope High School in Phoenix

Photo: Getty Images