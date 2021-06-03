These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Michigan

Getting to graduation day in high school can be tough for students, but receiving a high school diploma makes it worthwhile.

U.S. News compiled a list of the best high schools in each state. After reviewing nearly 24,000 schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, approximately 17,860 schools were included in the list of top high schools in the U.S.

The U.S. News report looked at data consisting of college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency and performance, underserved student performance, and the graduation rate to find the top schools in each state.

According to U.S. News, Michigan has 1,149 high schools in 691 districts with over 500,000 high school students enrolled.

These are the Top 25 high schools in Michigan:

International Academy of Macomb, in Clinton Twp City High Middle School, in Grand Rapids International Academy, in Bloomfield Hills Washtenaw International High School, in Ypsilanti Rochester Adams High School, in Rochester Hills Troy High School, in Troy Novi High School, in Novi Grosse Pointe South High School, in Grosse Pointe Farms University High School Academy, in Lathrup Village Northville High School, in Northville Athens High School, in Troy Black River Public School, in Holland Okemos High School, in Okemos Ernest W. Seaholm High School, in Birmingham East Grand Rapids High School, in Grand Rapids Saline High School, in Saline Stoney Creek High School, in Rochester Hills Skyline High School, in Ann Arbor Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy, in Saginaw Pioneer High School, in Ann Arbor Northern High School, in Grand Rapids Eastern High School, in Ada Byron Center High School, in Byron Center Houghton Central High School, in Houghton Central High School, in Grand Rapids

Check out the complete list here.

Photo: Getty Images