Feedback

These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Michigan

By Hannah DeRuyter

June 3, 2021

Getting to graduation day in high school can be tough for students, but receiving a high school diploma makes it worthwhile.

U.S. News compiled a list of the best high schools in each state. After reviewing nearly 24,000 schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, approximately 17,860 schools were included in the list of top high schools in the U.S.

The U.S. News report looked at data consisting of college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency and performance, underserved student performance, and the graduation rate to find the top schools in each state.

According to U.S. News, Michigan has 1,149 high schools in 691 districts with over 500,000 high school students enrolled.

These are the Top 25 high schools in Michigan:

  1. International Academy of Macomb, in Clinton Twp
  2. City High Middle School, in Grand Rapids
  3. International Academy, in Bloomfield Hills
  4. Washtenaw International High School, in Ypsilanti
  5. Rochester Adams High School, in Rochester Hills
  6. Troy High School, in Troy
  7. Novi High School, in Novi
  8. Grosse Pointe South High School, in Grosse Pointe Farms
  9. University High School Academy, in Lathrup Village
  10. Northville High School, in Northville
  11. Athens High School, in Troy
  12. Black River Public School, in Holland
  13. Okemos High School, in Okemos
  14. Ernest W. Seaholm High School, in Birmingham
  15. East Grand Rapids High School, in Grand Rapids
  16. Saline High School, in Saline
  17. Stoney Creek High School, in Rochester Hills
  18. Skyline High School, in Ann Arbor
  19. Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy, in Saginaw
  20. Pioneer High School, in Ann Arbor
  21. Northern High School, in Grand Rapids
  22. Eastern High School, in Ada
  23. Byron Center High School, in Byron Center
  24. Houghton Central High School, in Houghton
  25. Central High School, in Grand Rapids

Check out the complete list here.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Michigan

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.