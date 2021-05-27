Feedback

These 10 Cities Are The Most Dangerous In Michigan

By Hannah DeRuyter

May 27, 2021

Michigan is home to 10 of the most dangerous cities in the U.S., and one of those cities was ranked at number one.

NeighborhoodScout released the Top 100 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. The report states that the research looked at cities with 25,000 or more people and based the rankings on the number of violent crimes, like murder and armed robbery, per 1,000 residents.

Detroit was listed as the most dangerous city in the U.S. for the second year in a row, with a violent crime rate of 19.5 per 1,000 residents. That means the chance of being a victim of a violent crime in the city is 1 in 51. Despite being number one on the list, violent crimes in Detroit are down 3% from last year.

Here are the most dangerous cities in Michigan and how they ranked on the list:

  • No. 1: Detroit, MI
  • No. 14: Saginaw, MI
  • No. 22: Flint, MI
  • No. 25: Pontiac, MI
  • No. 27: Kalamazoo, MI
  • No. 32: Jackson, MI
  • No. 39: Battle Creek, MI
  • No. 41: Lansing, MI
  • No. 88: Muskegon, MI
  • No. 93: Bay City, MI

These are the Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S.:

  1. Detroit, MI
  2. St. Louis, MO
  3. Memphis, TN
  4. Baltimore, MD
  5. Monroe, LA
  6. Danville, IL
  7. Wilmington, DE
  8. Alexandria, LA
  9. Camden, NJ
  10. Scranton, PA

You can view the full list here.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About These 10 Cities Are The Most Dangerous In Michigan

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.