These 10 Cities Are The Most Dangerous In Michigan

Michigan is home to 10 of the most dangerous cities in the U.S., and one of those cities was ranked at number one.

NeighborhoodScout released the Top 100 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. The report states that the research looked at cities with 25,000 or more people and based the rankings on the number of violent crimes, like murder and armed robbery, per 1,000 residents.

Detroit was listed as the most dangerous city in the U.S. for the second year in a row, with a violent crime rate of 19.5 per 1,000 residents. That means the chance of being a victim of a violent crime in the city is 1 in 51. Despite being number one on the list, violent crimes in Detroit are down 3% from last year.

Here are the most dangerous cities in Michigan and how they ranked on the list:

No. 1: Detroit, MI

No. 14: Saginaw, MI

No. 22: Flint, MI

No. 25: Pontiac, MI

No. 27: Kalamazoo, MI

No. 32: Jackson, MI

No. 39: Battle Creek, MI

No. 41: Lansing, MI

No. 88: Muskegon, MI

No. 93: Bay City, MI

These are the Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S.:

Detroit, MI St. Louis, MO Memphis, TN Baltimore, MD Monroe, LA Danville, IL Wilmington, DE Alexandria, LA Camden, NJ Scranton, PA

You can view the full list here.

