Feedback

These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Nevada

By Ginny Reese

June 4, 2021

Rear View Of Woman Wearing Mortarboard

Data indicates that “graduating from high school literally pays off,” so U.S. News sought to find the best ones.

Nearly 24,000 public high schools were evaluated nationwide, and nearly 18,000 of them were included in the ranking. Researchers eyed “key metrics” to help weigh the data points. The strongest indicators of a quality high school included college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency and performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate, according to a U.S. News story on April 27.

Rankings also break down state-by-state.

There are 20 school districts in Nevada, and more than 158 high schools. There are 154,480 students enrolled and 6,501 full-time teachers, according to U.S. News.

These are the Top 25 high schools in Nevada:

  1. The Davidson Academy of Nevada in Reno
  2. Advanced Technologies Academy in Las Vegas
  3. West Career and Technical Academy in Las Vegas
  4. Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas Sandy Ridge in Henderson
  5. Northwest Career and Technical Academy in Las Vegas
  6. Veterans Tribute Career Technical Academy in Las Vegas
  7. Las Vegas Academy of the Arts in Las Vegas
  8. Academy of art Careers and Technology in Reno
  9. Incline High School in Incline Village
  10. Reno High School in Reno
  11. College of So. NV High School South in Henderson
  12. Coronado High School in Henderson
  13. College of So. NV High School West in Las Vegas
  14. East Career Technical Academy in Las Vegas
  15. Galena High school in Reno
  16. Southwest Career Technical Academy in Las Vegas
  17. Robert McQueen High School in Reno
  18. Southwest Career and Technical Academy in Las Vegas
  19. Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas
  20. West Prep Academy in Las Vegas
  21. Green Valley High School in Henderson
  22. Rancho High School in Las Vegas
  23. Damonte Ranch High School in Reno
  24. Ed W Clark High School in Las Vegas
  25. American Preparatory Academy LV in Las Vegas

See the full list here.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Nevada

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.