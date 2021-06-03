These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Nevada

Data indicates that “graduating from high school literally pays off,” so U.S. News sought to find the best ones.

Nearly 24,000 public high schools were evaluated nationwide, and nearly 18,000 of them were included in the ranking. Researchers eyed “key metrics” to help weigh the data points. The strongest indicators of a quality high school included college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency and performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate, according to a U.S. News story on April 27.

Rankings also break down state-by-state.

There are 20 school districts in Nevada, and more than 158 high schools. There are 154,480 students enrolled and 6,501 full-time teachers, according to U.S. News.

These are the Top 25 high schools in Nevada:

The Davidson Academy of Nevada in Reno Advanced Technologies Academy in Las Vegas West Career and Technical Academy in Las Vegas Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas Sandy Ridge in Henderson Northwest Career and Technical Academy in Las Vegas Veterans Tribute Career Technical Academy in Las Vegas Las Vegas Academy of the Arts in Las Vegas Academy of art Careers and Technology in Reno Incline High School in Incline Village Reno High School in Reno College of So. NV High School South in Henderson Coronado High School in Henderson College of So. NV High School West in Las Vegas East Career Technical Academy in Las Vegas Galena High school in Reno Southwest Career Technical Academy in Las Vegas Robert McQueen High School in Reno Southwest Career and Technical Academy in Las Vegas Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas West Prep Academy in Las Vegas Green Valley High School in Henderson Rancho High School in Las Vegas Damonte Ranch High School in Reno Ed W Clark High School in Las Vegas American Preparatory Academy LV in Las Vegas

