These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In New Mexico

By Ginny Reese

June 4, 2021

Data indicates that “graduating from high school literally pays off,” so U.S. News sought to find the best ones.

Nearly 24,000 public high schools were evaluated nationwide, and nearly 18,000 of them were included in the ranking. Researchers eyed “key metrics” to help weigh the data points. The strongest indicators of a quality high school included college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency and performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate, according to a U.S. News story on April 27.

Rankings also break down state-by-state.

There are 124 school districts in New Mexico, and more than 223 high schools. There are 104,221 students enrolled and 6,210 full-time teachers, according to U.S. News.

These are the Top 25 high schools in New Mexico:

  1. Albuquerque Institute of Math and Science in Albuquerque
  2. Cottonwood Classical Prep in Albuquerque
  3. The Academy for Technology and the Classics in Santa Fe
  4. Los Alamos High in Los Alamos
  5. La Cueva High in Albuquerque
  6. Carlsbad Early College High in Carlsbad
  7. South Valley Academy in Albuquerque
  8. Early College Academy in Albuquerque
  9. Santa Teresa High in Santa Teresa
  10. Fort Sumner High in Fort Sumner
  11. Public Academy for Performing Arts in Albuquerque
  12. Centennial High School in Las Cruces
  13. East Mountain High School in Sandia Park
  14. Monte Del Sol Charter in Santa Fe
  15. Rio Rancho High in Rio Rancho
  16. Sandia High in Albuquerque
  17. Pecos High in Pecos
  18. Alta Vista Early College High School in Anthony
  19. Eldorado High in Albuquerque
  20. V Sue Cleveland High in Rio Rancho
  21. Alma d'Arte Charter in Las Cruces
  22. Piedra Vista High in Farmington
  23. Texico High in Texico
  24. Miyamura High School in Gallup
  25. New Mexico School for the Arts in Santa Fe

See the full list here.

