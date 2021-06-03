These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In New Mexico

Data indicates that “graduating from high school literally pays off,” so U.S. News sought to find the best ones.

Nearly 24,000 public high schools were evaluated nationwide, and nearly 18,000 of them were included in the ranking. Researchers eyed “key metrics” to help weigh the data points. The strongest indicators of a quality high school included college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency and performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate, according to a U.S. News story on April 27.

Rankings also break down state-by-state.

There are 124 school districts in New Mexico, and more than 223 high schools. There are 104,221 students enrolled and 6,210 full-time teachers, according to U.S. News.

These are the Top 25 high schools in New Mexico:

Albuquerque Institute of Math and Science in Albuquerque Cottonwood Classical Prep in Albuquerque The Academy for Technology and the Classics in Santa Fe Los Alamos High in Los Alamos La Cueva High in Albuquerque Carlsbad Early College High in Carlsbad South Valley Academy in Albuquerque Early College Academy in Albuquerque Santa Teresa High in Santa Teresa Fort Sumner High in Fort Sumner Public Academy for Performing Arts in Albuquerque Centennial High School in Las Cruces East Mountain High School in Sandia Park Monte Del Sol Charter in Santa Fe Rio Rancho High in Rio Rancho Sandia High in Albuquerque Pecos High in Pecos Alta Vista Early College High School in Anthony Eldorado High in Albuquerque V Sue Cleveland High in Rio Rancho Alma d'Arte Charter in Las Cruces Piedra Vista High in Farmington Texico High in Texico Miyamura High School in Gallup New Mexico School for the Arts in Santa Fe

