These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Utah

Data indicates that “graduating from high school literally pays off,” so U.S. News sought to find the best ones.

Nearly 24,000 public high schools were evaluated nationwide, and nearly 18,000 of them were included in the ranking. Researchers eyed “key metrics” to help weigh the data points. The strongest indicators of a quality high school included college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency and performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate, according to a U.S. News story on April 27.

Rankings also break down state-by-state.

There are 88 school districts in Utah, and more than 206 high schools. There are 188,406 students enrolled and 8,131 full-time teachers, according to U.S. News.

These are the Top 25 high schools in Utah:

Beehive Science and Technology Academy in Sandy InTech Collegiate High School in North Logan Karl G Maeser Preparatory Academy in Lindon Skyline High in SLC Northern Utah Academy for Math Engineering and Science in Layton Davis High in Kaysville American Preparatory Academy in Draper Academy for Math Engineering and Science (Ames) in SLC Park City High in Park City Itineris Early College High in West Jordan Salt Lake Center for Science Education in SLC Corner Canyon High in Draper Viewmont High in Bountiful Brighton High in SLC Timpview High in Provo Timpanogos High in Oren Woods Cross High in Woods Cross Olympus High in SLC Highland High in SLC Mountian Crest High in Hyrum Lone Peak High in Highland Ridgeline High School in Millville Bountiful High in Bountiful Farmington High in Farmington DaVinci Academy in Ogden

Photo: Getty Images