Feedback

These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Utah

By Ginny Reese

June 4, 2021

Rear View Of Woman Wearing Mortarboard

Data indicates that “graduating from high school literally pays off,” so U.S. News sought to find the best ones.

Nearly 24,000 public high schools were evaluated nationwide, and nearly 18,000 of them were included in the ranking. Researchers eyed “key metrics” to help weigh the data points. The strongest indicators of a quality high school included college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency and performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate, according to a U.S. News story on April 27.

Rankings also break down state-by-state.

There are 88 school districts in Utah, and more than 206 high schools. There are 188,406 students enrolled and 8,131 full-time teachers, according to U.S. News.

These are the Top 25 high schools in Utah:

  1. Beehive Science and Technology Academy in Sandy
  2. InTech Collegiate High School in North Logan
  3. Karl G Maeser Preparatory Academy in Lindon
  4. Skyline High in SLC
  5. Northern Utah Academy for Math Engineering and Science in Layton
  6. Davis High in Kaysville
  7. American Preparatory Academy in Draper
  8. Academy for Math Engineering and Science (Ames) in SLC
  9. Park City High in Park City
  10. Itineris Early College High in West Jordan
  11. Salt Lake Center for Science Education in SLC
  12. Corner Canyon High in Draper
  13. Viewmont High in Bountiful
  14. Brighton High in SLC
  15. Timpview High in Provo
  16. Timpanogos High in Oren
  17. Woods Cross High in Woods Cross
  18. Olympus High in SLC
  19. Highland High in SLC
  20. Mountian Crest High in Hyrum
  21. Lone Peak High in Highland
  22. Ridgeline High School in Millville
  23. Bountiful High in Bountiful
  24. Farmington High in Farmington
  25. DaVinci Academy in Ogden

See the full list here.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Utah

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.