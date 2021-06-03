These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Wisconsin
By Hannah DeRuyter
June 3, 2021
Getting to graduation day in high school can be tough for students, but receiving a high school diploma makes it worthwhile.
U.S. News compiled a list of the best high schools in each state. After reviewing nearly 24,000 schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, approximately 17,860 schools were included in the list of top high schools in the U.S.
The U.S. News report looked at data consisting of college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency and performance, underserved student performance, and the graduation rate to find the top schools in each state.
According to U.S. News, Wisconsin has 540 high schools in 381 districts with over 250,000 high school students enrolled.
These are the Top 25 high schools in Wisconsin:
- High School of Health Sciences, in Wales
- Whitefish Bay High, in Whitefish Bay
- Eisenhower Middle/High, in New Berlin
- Cedarburg High, in Cedarburg
- Carmen High School of Science and Technology, in Milwaukee
- Brookfield East High School, in Brookfield
- Lakeview Technology Academy, in Pleasant Prairie
- Kohler High, in Kohler
- Reagan College Preparatory High, in Milwaukee
- Shorewood High, in Shorewood
- Middleton High, in Middleton
- Grafton High, in Grafton
- Waunakee High, in Waunakee
- Central High, in Brookfield
- Arrowhead High, in Hartland
- Pewaukee High, in Pewaukee
- West High, in Madison
- Hamilton High, in Sussex
- Veritas High, in Milwaukee
- Greendale High, in Greendale
- Menomonee Falls High, in Menomonee Falls
- Germantown High, in Germantown
- Platteville High, in Platteville
- Walden III High, in Racine
- Nicolet High, in Glendale
Check out the complete list here.
Photo: Getty Images