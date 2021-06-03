These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Wisconsin

Getting to graduation day in high school can be tough for students, but receiving a high school diploma makes it worthwhile.

U.S. News compiled a list of the best high schools in each state. After reviewing nearly 24,000 schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, approximately 17,860 schools were included in the list of top high schools in the U.S.

The U.S. News report looked at data consisting of college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency and performance, underserved student performance, and the graduation rate to find the top schools in each state.

According to U.S. News, Wisconsin has 540 high schools in 381 districts with over 250,000 high school students enrolled.

These are the Top 25 high schools in Wisconsin:

High School of Health Sciences, in Wales Whitefish Bay High, in Whitefish Bay Eisenhower Middle/High, in New Berlin Cedarburg High, in Cedarburg Carmen High School of Science and Technology, in Milwaukee Brookfield East High School, in Brookfield Lakeview Technology Academy, in Pleasant Prairie Kohler High, in Kohler Reagan College Preparatory High, in Milwaukee Shorewood High, in Shorewood Middleton High, in Middleton Grafton High, in Grafton Waunakee High, in Waunakee Central High, in Brookfield Arrowhead High, in Hartland Pewaukee High, in Pewaukee West High, in Madison Hamilton High, in Sussex Veritas High, in Milwaukee Greendale High, in Greendale Menomonee Falls High, in Menomonee Falls Germantown High, in Germantown Platteville High, in Platteville Walden III High, in Racine Nicolet High, in Glendale

Check out the complete list here.

Photo: Getty Images