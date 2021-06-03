Feedback

These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Wisconsin

By Hannah DeRuyter

June 3, 2021

Getting to graduation day in high school can be tough for students, but receiving a high school diploma makes it worthwhile.

U.S. News compiled a list of the best high schools in each state. After reviewing nearly 24,000 schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, approximately 17,860 schools were included in the list of top high schools in the U.S.

The U.S. News report looked at data consisting of college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency and performance, underserved student performance, and the graduation rate to find the top schools in each state.

According to U.S. News, Wisconsin has 540 high schools in 381 districts with over 250,000 high school students enrolled.

These are the Top 25 high schools in Wisconsin:

  1. High School of Health Sciences, in Wales
  2. Whitefish Bay High, in Whitefish Bay
  3. Eisenhower Middle/High, in New Berlin
  4. Cedarburg High, in Cedarburg
  5. Carmen High School of Science and Technology, in Milwaukee
  6. Brookfield East High School, in Brookfield
  7. Lakeview Technology Academy, in Pleasant Prairie
  8. Kohler High, in Kohler
  9. Reagan College Preparatory High, in Milwaukee
  10. Shorewood High, in Shorewood
  11. Middleton High, in Middleton
  12. Grafton High, in Grafton
  13. Waunakee High, in Waunakee
  14. Central High, in Brookfield
  15. Arrowhead High, in Hartland
  16. Pewaukee High, in Pewaukee
  17. West High, in Madison
  18. Hamilton High, in Sussex
  19. Veritas High, in Milwaukee
  20. Greendale High, in Greendale
  21. Menomonee Falls High, in Menomonee Falls
  22. Germantown High, in Germantown
  23. Platteville High, in Platteville
  24. Walden III High, in Racine
  25. Nicolet High, in Glendale

Check out the complete list here.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Wisconsin

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.